National immunisation drive from 16th: Punjab wraps up two-week training of polio teams

LAHORE:The training of Polio teams have been completed all over Punjab in an initiative to build capacity of polio teams and their supervisors ahead of National Immunisation Drive starting from January 16.

As per a handout released by the Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) of Punjab, more than 200,000 polio workers and their supervisors were imparted trainings in the two-week long exercise. In the second phase which was wrapped up on Thursday, more than 180,000 workers were oriented on various phases of campaign preparedness and implementation.

In the first phase, which was completed last week, over 17,000 polio team area incharges and 3,800 district supervisors were imparted training. In Lahore over 14,000 polio staff were imparted training to enable them reach every child with two drops of polio vaccine. In Faisalabad, Multan and Rawalpindi, more than 9.5 thousand, eight thousand and nine thousand polio staff were given orientations respectively. “Polio teams’ capacity has been built in vaccine cold chain maintenance, vaccination of children, route map development, data collection on tally sheets and inter-personal communication”, read the handout released on Thursday.

Head of the polio programme in Punjab Khizer Afzaal while issuing instructions directed the provincial monitors to observe the team trainings personally. “It is of utmost importance that quality of trainings is not compromised. Punjab EOC is paying special attention to the training of polio workers as they are the frontline soldiers of the programme”, he underlined.

Punjab is polio free for two years, but polio virus has been detected in various mega cities. The head of the polio programme stressed that polio eradication was top priority of the government, but it could not achieve polio-free certification without support by the parents.

“I appeal to the parents to vaccinate children in the upcoming campaign in order to save them from the crippling disease and rid country of the virus”, Khizer Afzaal stressed.