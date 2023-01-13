Two suspected muggers killed, cop injured in Korangi shootout

Two suspected street criminals were killed and another was arrested in an injured condition during an exchange of fire with police in District Korangi on Thursday.

Three motorcyclist robbers were looting citizens at gunpoint in KDA Employees Society when a police patrol team reached the scene. On seeing the police, the robbers opened fire on them in a bid to escape. In retaliation, the police fired shots and killed two robbers on the spot, while the third was arrested.

A policeman, namely Ayaz, was wounded during the exchange of fire, and Rs100,000 was announced for him following the incident. The casualties were taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medical formalities in police custody.

Residents of the area expressed gratitude to the police for their timely action against the robbers, and raised slogans in favour of the law enforcers.