CM asks higher judiciary to quash ‘false’ cases against him

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that holding the local government elections is more difficult than holding the general elections, and the Sindh government will review its security arrangements for the sensitive polling stations.

He said this while talking to journalists on Thursday after hearing of a corruption case pertaining to a power plant project at an accountability court in Islamabad. Shah said PTI Chairman Imran Khan should become the chief minister of Punjab if he was so eager to remain in power. He added that the PTI chairman was dragging the country into a difficult situation only because of his ego. He dispelled the impression of any deal and said that he had continuously been appearing before the court for last six years and facing a baseless case pertaining to misuse of powers.

He said the Nooriabad power plant project was a public interest and cheap project which aimed at providing relief to the people. He requested the higher judiciary to quash false cases against him as the National Accountability Bureau had failed to give any reply on his application for last couple of years.