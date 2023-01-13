Over 100 child beggars shifted to shelter home

Police on Thursday initiated a crackdown against child beggary and those who lure children into the trap of begging in the city.
During the action, police took over 100 child beggars into custody and shifted them to a shelter home. The crackdown was launched following instructions issued by Additional IG Karachi Javed Alam Odho.
Various police stations carried out operations at traffic signals, intersections and markets in areas of the city, including Clifton, Saddar, Tariq Road, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, New Karachi and Nazimabad. During the action, more than one hundred children of different ages were detained. They were later transferred to a special shelter home for children established in the Korangi area.
