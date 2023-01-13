Medical specialists urged not to leave country

Advising young Pakistani medical specialists to remain in Pakistan where their services are desperately needed, Colleges of Medicine of South Africa President Prof Dr Johan Fagan has said practising specialised medicine in a low and middle income countries (LMICs) like South Africa and Pakistan is challenging and at times very frustrating, but it can be highly rewarded.

“South Africa and Pakistan have a great deal in common, as we are both lower and middle income countries, with similar challenges related to training and retaining enough medical specialists to provide equitable access to care for our people, given the lure of job opportunities in high-income countries,” he said while speaking at the 55th Annual Convocation of the College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP) Karachi on Thursday.

As many as 1,330 graduates were awarded postgraduate degrees in different medical specialties at the convocation. Prof Johan Fagan was the chief guest of the convocation in the absence of Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori, who was supposed to attend the ceremony, but due to sudden illness he could not show up.

Eight graduates were awarded gold medals for performing extraordinarily during postgraduate medical trainings. Dr Yasmin Ali Khan bagged Gen W A Burki and Zaka Ullah Beg gold medals, Anis & Saleem Gold Medal was awarded to Dr Anum Mughal, and Prof Azhar Farooqi Gold Medal was awarded to Dr Owais Mousani. Similarly, S.M. Tariq Rafi Gold Medal was awarded to Dr Hamdan Ahmad Pasha, Gen W A Burki Gold Medal’s recipient was Dr Yusra Javed, Syed Muzaffar Hassan Gold Medal was awarded to Dr Yusra Javed while Anis & Saleem Gold Medal was awarded to Dr Noor-us-Saba

Prof Johan Fagan thanked President CPSP Prof Muhammad Shoaib Shafi and he CPSP for providing him the privilege of witnessing the convocation and lauded the efforts of the CPSP for creating this opportunity to further discussions around specialist training and assessment and to build closer and lasting ties between their colleges and the two countries.

He greeted all the degree recipients to the specialist community and advised them to remain in Pakistan where their services were desperately needed, saying practising specialized medicine in a LMIC like South Africa and Pakistan was challenging and at times very frustrating but it could be highly rewarded. He also advised to continue to read, to conduct research, to grow and to broaden minds and to share knowledge and skills by remaining involved with teaching programmes, even as unpaid honorary consultants. He advised the young specialist to “take care of yourself and your loved ones. Look after your physical and mental well-being, be kind to yourself, take time out and be present at important family events, at the same time the spirit of service to the suffering humanity should remain always alive in you. Remain humble, remain grounded, and never lose your sense of humanity as we live in a country like Pakistan, as with South Africa, with its great inequality and poverty.”