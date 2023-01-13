Man throws his two children into sea over domestic issues

A man on Thursday threw his two children into the sea near Manora. Police said the man, Kashif Raza, threw his two children into the sea as he was fed up with frequent quarrels with his wife.

Following the incident, he was arrested and a search and rescue operation was initiated for the children. However, rescue workers could not find them dead or alive. In a video, the suspect admitted that he had thrown his children into the sea after being fed up with domestic issues. He alleged that his wife was involved with some other person and her relatives supported her.

The man said he was a resident of Essa Nagri and male nurse by profession. He also claimed that he had tried to commit suicide by jumping into the sea but failed. SHO Ghulam Hussain Korai said the search operation would resume on Friday and a case would also be registered .