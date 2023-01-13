‘National shame’

Around 43 per cent of Pakistanis aged over 15 cannot read or write, according to official government statistics. I believe there are two main reasons behind this depressing statistic. First, there are many in this country who still do not value an education, particularly for girls. In many parts of the country, girls are unable to complete their education or simply do not go to school in the first place. Hence, illiteracy rates are significantly higher for women than men in Pakistan, holding back our overall literacy rate.

Second, the poor, which make up a plurality of our country, simply cannot afford to have their children complete their education. They are the victims of an educational system that has neglected them in favour of those with money and influence. Many kids in this second group are desperate to study, but due to financial constraints, they cannot do so. The government needs to focus on improving public-sector schools across the country to provide free education to all.

Maimoona Rehan

Karachi