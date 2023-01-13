Look who’s talking

This refers to the news report ‘Ill-equipped KP police can’t confront TTP: Imran Khan’ (January 11, 2023). He has also previously claimed that the TTP had American weapons that the latter left behind while leaving Afghanistan.

Why did Imran not ensure that the Afghan Taliban would prevent the American weapons from falling into TTP hands when he was PM? What did he actually achieve during those sessions with the Afghan Taliban, apart from a ceasefire, which provided the TTP a golden opportunity to move even deeper inside Pakistan?

SRH Hashmi

Karachi