Underachievers

Pakistan is one of the richest countries in the world in terms of natural resources but also among the poorest in terms of managing and getting the most out of these resources. Under the right circumstances, we would not have to import everything from Panadol to LNG.
We should not be a poor country. The fact that we are is an indictment of how this country has been run and proof that deep structural changes will have to be made for us to join the ranks of developed nations.
Parveen Abro
Karachi
