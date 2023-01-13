Thankless job

Better than a thousand days of diligent study is one day with a great teacher. Though teachers often get a bad rap in Pakistan, I can confidently say that I had great teachers growing up and that I think most teachers are doing a terrific job. There is a tendency in our country to focus only on what our schools and teachers get wrong, clouding the fact that most of our teachers work long and hard to give us an education, something we seem to take for granted. While most people are done with work the moment they leave office, our teachers take their work home with them, marking papers and coming up with lesson plans into the night.

With this in mind, we can surely forgive our teachers for being slightly grumpy or strict. After all, here is someone sacrificing time with their own children for the sake of the nation’s children. And yet, most teachers are not the stick-wielding, demeaning caricatures that rule the popular imagination. They are kind and patient, tough but fair. Most people find it hard to keep their own children in line, imagine having to do that for 30 to 40 strangers five days a week.

Mohammad Usama Aamir

Islamabad