Know your history

Ever since 1952, when the British Raj’s former technocrats connived to derail Jinnah’s vision of Pakistan the economy has gradually deteriorated. Whilst India stuck to the democratic path and invested in developing human resources, our autocrats invested the nation’s money in themselves. As a result, today we suffer from terrorism, food shortages and are on the verge of insolvency. The Raj legacy of allotting lands and titles to buy loyalties was shed by India in 1947, whilst their trained technocrats in Pakistan revived it by 1956. No one with knowledge of our history could possibly associate more technocracy with more prosperity.
Malik Tariq Ali
Karachi
