A hotter planet

The last eight years have seen more and more of the world heat up in a dangerous impact of climate change which is affecting our planet with disastrous consequences. According to the European Climate Monitor in Paris, the year 2016 was the hottest on record globally so far. The years 2020, 2019, and 2017 follow. Last year – 2022 – also saw various devastating events caused by climate change, including the floods which have wiped out acres upon acres of agricultural land in Pakistan and displaced tens of thousands of people. Some are still living in meagre shelters while facing dangers of death from disease.

While places around the world have been hit by heat, including Europe this summer, the polar ice caps are also showing signs of fragility and risk. A centre at the Antarctic polar ice cap registered temperatures of just over 17.7 C, an extremely mild reading for a part of the world known for its fields of ice and the winds that blow across it. Greenland too, one of the northernmost countries on the globe, saw hotter temperatures than ever before.

The reasons are due to the rise in greenhouse gases, which push ahead global warming. Carbon dioxide and methane emissions climb to record levels. For CO2 levels, the rise was 417 parts per million, the highest level in over two million years. Methane rose to 1,894 parts per million, marking levels not seen in 800,000 years. These figures are in themselves mind-blowing, and with the concentrations showing no signs of slowing down demonstrate to us just how much risk the planet faces. Much before it had been anticipated, we could reach a situation where life of various kinds becomes impossible. There are predictions that in the years that lie ahead, human life will not be possible in some of the hottest parts of the globe. This is news that should be making headlines around the world. The fact that there are still those who deny the facts we have on record is one of the reasons this is not the case. Right-wing leaders such as Donald Trump helped build the idea that talk of climate change and warnings about its effects are a myth. But already millions of people around the world are discovering the real dangers they face and recognize others that lie ahead in the very near future.