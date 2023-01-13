Reality bites

Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi came through for the PTI yesterday, upending the PDM – specifically the PML-N – in a big way. There is not much up for debate in the fact that the PTI-PMLQ combine have managed to spring a disaster on the PML-N, in what has been for decades the Noon League’s power centre. After having won the vote of confidence in the very early hours of Thursday, Elahi was supposed to dissolve the Punjab Assembly. Possibly based on wishful thinking and a sense of disbelief that Pervaiz Elahi – long seen as a politician wary of going against the wishes of the power brokers in the country – many were sceptical he would actually go through with it. But he did: signing the summary for the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly. The governor of Punjab now has 48 hours to approve; after 48 hours, the assembly stands dissolved regardless. None of this has come about quietly. Late Wednesday night, the Punjab Assembly once again resembled a political warzone, the PDM having been taken by surprise by a well-prepared PTI-PMLQ alliance that managed to outsmart and outmanoeuvre the Punjab opposition. For the past few weeks, many PML-N leaders had mocked the PTI government that it would not be able to get the magic 186 number in the vote of confidence. Unfortunately for them, not only did Elahi get the number, he also went ahead and moved for dissolution. The PML-N can – and will – say that the legal requirements were not met during the vote of confidence but at the end of the day it has become quite evident that it failed to break the PTI’s members.

It is important to analyze why the PML-N has faced one defeat after another and whether the PTI’s expectation of a simple majority in the next elections is logical or not. Observers have been pointing out that the PML-N has not just become complacent but has had a defeatist mindset ever since the successful vote of no-confidence against Imran and the aftermath of the PTI’s false foreign conspiracy narrative’s ‘popularity’. It seems the PML-N has had no strategy to counter the PTI, which has virtually mastered the art of building a narrative, sticking to it, and then creating a hype around it – not just on social media but in mainstream media as well as on the streets. After a resounding defeat in the July by-polls, the PML-N has been on a losing spree in Punjab. The party has been running around clueless as its leader Nawaz Sharif remains in London despite his party being in power, but also being in severe trouble. The PML-N may have paid a huge political cost after coming to power due to rising inflation and some very tough economic decisions that had to be taken, but the situation on the ground wouldn’t have been as bad as it is now if the party had put together a cohesive strategy. With its top tier almost missing in action, it has left everything to its second or third-tier leadership to reach out to its opponents. The optics have been of a party scared of going to the polls, something voters are always quick to note. This is in stark contrast to the PML-N of just a year or two back; despite being out of favour of the establishment, and half of its leadership in jail, the PML-N had managed to give a hard time to the PTI during the previous regime.

The PTI has taken to aggressive politics surprisngly well. And with its current state of mind, the PML-N cannot counter this politics. If Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz decide to continue their sojourns abroad, their party is in real danger of fading into oblivion. You cannot live in London and try and orchestrate politics in Lahore or Islamabad. A PTI high on its recent political wins, with a populist narrative still holding strong, will only capitalize on it during the next elections. The PML-N may think it has options: recourse to the courts or Governor Rule – but by most political analysts that will not fly either. If the dissolution stands, the party will just have to go for elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. If a caretaker setup is not installed with consensus by the government and the opposition, the ECP will appoint the setup. This doesn’t mean there are no complications: when general elections at the federal level and Sindh and Balochistan are held on time later, there will be two elected governments in Punjab and KP. Will the PDM now go for general elections across the country? It does not seem likely at the moment but elections in two provinces is an anomaly, which can lead to constitutional complexities. For now, the PTI has won this round. And a lot of the credit goes to the PML-N’s bad – or none – strategizing.