Gold gains Rs1,100/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market increased by Rs1,100 per tola on Thursday.
According to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates increased to Rs181,100 per tola in the local market.
Similarly, 10-gram gold price also increased by Rs943 to Rs155,264.
In the international market, gold rates increased by $1 to $1,878 per ounce.
Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs2,070 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,774.69.
KARACHI: Pakistan Yarn Merchants Association on Thursday said containers of polyester yarn were stuck at ports on...
KARACHI: The rupee dropped further in a sixth straight session on Thursday, breaching the 228 level against the dollar...
WASHINGTON: For roughly 30 years Federal Reserve policymakers and other central bankers enjoyed a world where market...
LAHORE: Both the opposition and the businessmen paint a doomsday scenario to keep the government under pressure. The...
KARACHI: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan has registered 2,374 new companies in December 2022,...
ISLAMABAD: The country’s textile industry has started turning away export orders on supply chain disruptions caused...
Comments