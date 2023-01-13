Gold gains Rs1,100/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market increased by Rs1,100 per tola on Thursday.

According to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates increased to Rs181,100 per tola in the local market.

Similarly, 10-gram gold price also increased by Rs943 to Rs155,264.

In the international market, gold rates increased by $1 to $1,878 per ounce.

Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs2,070 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,774.69.