Rupee falls for sixth session

KARACHI: The rupee dropped further in a sixth straight session on Thursday, breaching the 228 level against the dollar in the interbank currency market.

The local unit ended at 228.14 per dollar, compared with Wednesday’s close of 227.93. It depreciated by 0.09 percent day-on-day.

In the open market, the domestic currency lost 50 paisas to settle at 238.50 per dollar.

Dealers said there was a need to revive the International Monetary Fund loan (IMF) programme as soon as possible to ease an ongoing economic crisis. Some positive developments could ease the pressure on the local unit, they added.

The government has shown its commitment to meeting the IMF requirements for the completion of the ninth review required for the release of the next tranche of funds to Pakistan.

The Geneva moot has promised $10 billion, however, the timing is three years and the exact sums are not yet known, but the gesture was positive. A $2 billion increase in deposits and a $1 billion oil facility with deferred payments were announced by Saudi Arabia. It had previously rolled over $3 billion. In addition to announcing a $1 billion additional deposits, the United Arab Emirates has also announced a $2 billion debt rollover that was due in a month.