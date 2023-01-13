We need the truth

LAHORE: Both the opposition and the businessmen paint a doomsday scenario to keep the government under pressure. The ruling elite do sometimes counter the opposition narrative but get nervous on false statistics floated by business associations.

The government does not negate the damaging claims, although the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics compiles details of production and employment in each sector. Pakistan’s textile sector is passing through torrid times.

But this is one sector where the government cannot be held responsible. The entire textile sector, particularly the spinning sector, is in bad shape around the world.

Spinning industry in Pakistan is operating at 50 percent capacity, the same as in India, Vietnam, Indonesia, EU and the US. Some have completely closed as in Pakistan.

This is a very painful situation. Numerous spinning workers have been rendered jobless. The apparel sector that employs the bulk of the textile workforce has not suffered much.

Although the recession has started impacting their production now, there are no large scale retrenchments.

It was in this context that the patron in chief of All Pakistan Textiles Mills Association claimed that 7 million workers have been rendered jobless. This is far from the reality as according to official statistics, the total number of workforce employed in textiles is 4.672 million.

This might create panic among the economic managers if they do not consult the official statistics.

All global institutions quote Pakistan’s official statistics on employment according to which the total labour force in Pakistan is 73.13 million. In Pakistan, the manufacturing sector contributes 12.79 percent to gross domestic product (GDP) and the sector employs 16.1 percent of the country’s labour force.

The total work force engaged by the manufacturing sector thus comes to 11.68 million. Out of this, the largest employment of 40 percent is provided by the textile sector. The total employment in the textile sector thus comes to 4.672 million.

If we look at the spinning sector, the total number of spindles installed by the spinning industry in Pakistan is little over 12 million of which about a million are inoperative. Out of 11 million operational spindles, around 10 million are of older technology that consume more energy and a million are those that not only consume 30 percent less power, but also employ almost 1/3 of the labour force.

A 25,000 mill of older technology employs on average 600 workers. The workforce employed for 10 million operation spindles of older technology comes to 240,000.

The one million new spindles need around 10,000 workers. The total workforce in spinning thus comes to 250,000 while the rest is employed in value-added sectors mainly in ready-made garments and knitwear sectors.

There is no denying that our economy is in a dire state. The government lacks resources even to run its day to day affairs. Every segment of society needs help.

If the government somehow succeeds in arranging resources, it would need actual statistics to facilitate each segment according to the available resources.

Who can the government trust if the statistics provided by the highly educated leaders of businessmen are far from reality.

Doomsday has not arrived yet, and chances are that we might come out of the crisis. But doomsday is not far if we continue to bluff the government and the state continues to believe those who “make up” statistics.