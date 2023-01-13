SECP registers 2,374 new companies in December 2022

KARACHI: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has registered 2,374 new companies in December 2022, making the total number of licensed firms stand at 183,744, a statement said on Thursday.

The total capitalisation (paid-up-capital) of the companies for the current month stood at Rs4.1 billion, SECP said.

Nearly 56 percent companies got registered as private limited companies in December 2022, while 41 percent were as single member companies. The remaining three percent were added as public unlisted companies, not for profit associations, foreign companies and limited liability partnership.

SECP said around 99.8 percent companies were registered online.

The real estate development and construction sector took the lead with incorporation of 427 companies, information technology with 329, trading with 292, services with 218, education with

107, tourism with 104, food and beverages with 89, and ecommerce with 82 firms.

Similarly, corporate agricultural farming witnessed an entry of 63 companies, textile and mining and quarrying with 55 each, pharmaceutical with 51, marketing and advertisement 50, and 452 companies were registered in other sectors.

As a result of integration of the SECP with the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and different other provincial departments, 2,172 companies were registered with the FBR for generation of NTN, 60 companies with EOBI, 34 companies with PESSI/SESSI and 37 companies with excise and taxation department.

SECP has also started a dedicated WhatsApp facility for receiving queries. During December 2022, the regulator said, it received around 1,382 WhatsApp queries of local and foreign investors pertaining to name availability and incorporation.

Foreign investment in December 2022 was reported in 85 new companies, which have foreign investors from Afghanistan, Austria, Australia, Bangladesh, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, Germany, Indonesia, Iran, Japan, Lebanon, Malaysia, Romania, Russia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, the UK, the USA and Vietnam.

Major chunk of investment was received from China with 48 companies, Germany with 5, Afghanistan, the UK and the US with 4 each, Iran and South Africa with 2 each and 16 companies with other countries.