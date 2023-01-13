Imported cotton shortages hit textiles’ export orders

ISLAMABAD: The country’s textile industry has started turning away export orders on supply chain disruptions caused by non-availability of imported cotton, a statement said on Thursday.

“The industry is running out of cotton stocks and as a consequence, mills have either shut down or will shut down in the very near future if a decisive and urgent action is not taken,” the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) said.

APTMA wrote a letter to Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, saying that the textile industry was in shambles as banks were not opening or retiring letters of credit (LCs) for cotton imports, which has caused supply chain issues locally.

“Exports have started declining and will clock in at below $1 billion per month for the rest of the year,” the association said.

In the letter, APTMA patron-in-chief Gohar Ejaz argued that the raw material of any industry was the fundamental building block without which the process of manufacturing and subsequently exporting couldn’t occur.

“The cost and ease of doing business are no longer relevant in the absence or shortage of raw materials.”

APTMA also sought an urgent appointment from the finance minister to apprise him of the critical severity, calling for his direct intervention to ease imports for exporters.

“At present, exporters are turning away orders as they are not sure of the availability of raw materials to fulfill the orders. The damage to Pakistan would not only be lower exports this year but also the permanent shifts of the orders to other countries which would be very difficult to reverse,” the letter read.

A US dollar spent on the import of cotton yields $3 in exports. The estimated cost of 10 million bales of cotton at today’s price is $4 billion, which would translate to minimum exports of $12 billion, a gain of $8 billion, according to Ejaz.

“The import compression of exporting sectors which adds value and re-exports at a much higher value is counterproductive,” he said. The APTMA official stated that banks were only willing entertaining small and limited LCs for companies that were direct exporters. “This excludes 80 percent of the basic industry and ignores the fragmented structure of the industry. It is absolutely essential that the raw material (cotton) be available to the entire sector.”

Ejaz said the impact on employment of the shutdowns was already significant and would be catastrophic if the situation was not brought under control.

“The textile sector consumed 15 million bales in the last year which indicates that approximately 10 million bales would need to be imported in order to retain exports at the same level as last year of $19.3 billion.”

Pakistan’s economy largely depends on textile exports for foreign currency and employment. A dicey international economic situation and the catastrophic floods have pushed the country’s economy to the brink.

The textile sector last year exported goods worth $19.3 billion and has further expanded its capacity through an investment of $5 billion to increase exports to $25 billion.

The expectation and goal were to increase the exports to at least $24 billion this year, which doesn't seem accomplishable in the current scenario.