Credit letter hurdles may lead to POL crisis: industry

KARACHI/ISLAMABAD: Dollar scarcity in the country could jeopardise the planned import of petroleum, oil and lubricants as banks have been refusing to establish letters of credit for the oil marketing companies, The News learnt on Thursday.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has written a letter to the Petroleum Division (Directorate General Oil) asking to influence the Finance Ministry and State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) in this regard. OGRA warned that if the matter was not straightened out, the country could face a POL crisis.

Pakistan State Oil (PSO) has been facing issues in the establishment of letters of credit for the import of Mogas and lubricants due to limited availability of dollars with the banks, The News learnt. The delay in settlement of credit letters for the import of Mogas could disrupt its supply chain in the country, whereas the non-settlement of the credit letters for the import of lubricants would have serious problems for the transportation sector as well as the armed forces, Pakistan Railways and industrial sector of the country, which were lubricant consumers.

Attock Petroleum Limited too was refused by four banks on Thursday morning for PMG cargo LC scheduled for the last week of this month. Other OMCs were also facing similar issues.

Oil Companies Advisory Council (OCAC) has communicated to OGRA that if the situation prevails, the POL supply chain could get disrupted in the country.

The shortage of greenback has been hitting the opening and settlement of credit letters for the import of various items for the last many months. The private sector has particularly been complaining about the scarcity of dollars, which resulted in the piling up of cargoes at the country’s ports in recent months.

However, the state-oil company, tasked with the import of oil products had not complained so far as the government had put oil imports on its the priority list to ensure energy security.

PSO on Thursday approached the federal government when it sent a letter to Director General Oil at Ministry of Petroleum Division to divert its attention towards the refusal of banks to settle letters of credit for the import for Mogas and lubricants in the country.

“Due to dwindling foreign exchange reserves and issue of dollar availability with the commercial banks, SBP has issued instructions to banks to restrict establishment of LCs for essential items only,” the letter read. The company noted that in this regard, POL products were included in the essential list.

However, since the beginning of this week, the company has been facing issues in the establishment of certain letter of credit for the import of Mogas and lubricants due to limited availability of dollar with the banks, PSO stated.

PSO said that it has received written intimation from banks that as per the instructions issued by the SBP, lubricants did not fall under essential commodities; therefore, LCs could not be settled for the import of lubricants.

PSO stated that lubricants were an essential component for the entire transportation sector, including Pakistan Railways and the industrial sector, while it was also consumed by the armed forces for defence purposes.

PSO sought the intervention of the Petroleum Division to take up the matter with the Ministry of Finance and SBP and convey the severity/urgency of the issue so that credit letters for the import of Mogas and lubricants could be established on priority basis.

Industry sources said that if the situation persists and local banks continue to refuse the establishment of credit letters, the country could face “dry-outs at retail stations”. They warned that this could also lead to public unrest.