Bank deposits rise 7.1pc to Rs22.5tr in Dec’22

KARACHI: Banking sector deposits increased by 7.1 percent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs22.5 trillion in December 2022, the central bank data showed on Thursday, with analysts attributing an increase in interest rates and intensified remittances’ inflows on the back of devaluation of the rupee for a rise in the deposits.

Banks’ advances up 17 percent YoY to Rs11.9 trillion as of December 31, 2022. The advances rose by 7.4 percent month-on-month (MoM) in the said month. The investments in banks jumped 26.7 percent YoY to Rs18 trillion in December, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) data showed.

Analysts cited multiple plausible explanations for the rise in bank deposits. The average rate of return on deposits increased as a result of the increase in interest rates. Thus, even in the face of difficult macroeconomic circumstances, such as bearish stock market activity, keeping surplus funds in the banking sector remained one of the advantageous ways to save.

Remittance inflows intensified the flow of deposits after the Pakistani rupee declined against the US dollar. Roshan Digital Account also helps attract funds, supporting banking sector’s deposits.

Due to consumers' increasing preference for using digital payment methods, cash was allowed to remain inside the banking system. Furthermore, since the policy rate remains on the higher side, banks are working to mobilise current accounts and extend their branch networks in order to protect net interest margins.

Banks’ advance-to-deposit ratio increased by 463 basis points (bps) to 53 percent, while the investment-to-deposit ratio rose 1,233bps to 79.7 percent in December.

The SBP, in its mid-year performance review of the banking sector for 2022, said the ongoing economic stabilisation measures to contain the aggregate demand coupled with any significant weakening in the output and sales of major borrowing sectors may affect the demand for private sector credit.

However, the central bank expects in line with the seasonal pattern of higher credit demand in the fourth quarter of the current calendar year and elevated input prices may lead to some increase in advances.

Banking sector has so far maintained asset quality despite uncertain politico-economic landscape, according to analysts, which is despite that banks have indicated in recent briefings that they have provided enough for any unforeseen event.