Trapped sediment in dams ‘endangers’ water supplies: UN

PARIS: Thousands of the world’s large dams are so clogged with sediment that they risk losing more than a quarter of their storage capacity by 2050, UN researchers said on Wednesday, warning of the threat to water security.

A new study from the UN University’s Institute for Water, Environment and Health found that, by mid-century, dams and reservoirs will lose about 1.65 trillion cubic metres of water storage capacity to sediment.

The figure is close to the combined annual water use of India, China, Indonesia, France and Canada.

That is important, the researchers say, because these big dams are a key source of hydroelectricity, flood control, irrigation and drinking water throughout the world.

“Global water storage is going to diminish — it is diminishing now — and that needs to be seriously taken into account,” the study’s co-author and Institute director Vladimir Smakhtin said.

The researchers looked at nearly 50,000 large dams in 150 countries, and found that they have already lost about 16 percent of water storage capacity.

They estimated that if build-up rates continue at the same pace, that will increase to about 26 percent by mid-century.

Rivers naturally wash sediment downstream to wetlands and coasts, but dams disrupt this flow and over time the build-up of these muddy deposits gradually reduces the space for water. Smakhtin said this “endangers the sustainability of future water supplies for many” as well as posing risks to irrigation and power generation. Accumulation of sediment can also cause flooding upstream and impact wildlife habitats and coastal populations downstream.

Sedimentation is a part of a larger issue as by 2050, tens of thousands of large dams will be near or past their intended lifespan.