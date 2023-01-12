ECP takes up PMLN’s failure to hold intra-party elections

he Election Commission of Pakistan building in Islamabad. The ECP website

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will take up for hearing today (Thursday) the case of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN)’s failure to hold intra-party elections.

According to the cause list for January 12, a five-member bench of the ECP, headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, will hold hearing in the case.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who also heads the party, and Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal are on the notice.

Previously, on January 5, the ECP had given the PMLN a week to hold intra-party elections with the warning that the election symbol allotted to the party would be withdrawn, which means it would not qualify to contest elections.

As per the record, intra-party election in the PMLN was due by March 22 last year. However, conceding to PMLN’s request, the electoral body had extended this date, allowing the party to hold the legally required poll process latest by May 14, and submit the related certificate by May 21. But again, the party failed to carry out the exercise.

Following the issuance of final show-cause notices to Shehbaz and Ahsan in November 2022, the ECP held out an assurance by the party that the poll would be held by the year end. Again, on January 5, another ultimatum was given to the party to hold elections in a week or be ready to be deprived of the election symbol.

The Section 209 of the Elections Act, 2017 says, “Certification by the political party—(1) A political party shall, within seven days from completion of the intraparty elections, submit a certificate signed by an office-bearer authorised by the party head, to the commission to the effect that the elections were held in accordance with the constitution of the political party and this act to elect the office-bearers at the federal, provincial and local levels, wherever applicable.”

Whereas, Sections 215 (4) of the Act state, “Where a political party or combination of political parties, severally or collectively, fails to comply with the provision of Section 209 or Section 210, the commission shall issue to such political party or parties a notice to show cause as to why it or they may not be declared ineligible to obtain an election symbol.”

Moreover, Section 215 (5) of the act reads, “If a political party or parties to whom show cause notice has been issued under Sub-section 4 fails to comply with the provision of Section 209 or Section 210, the commission may after affording it or them an opportunity of being heard, declare it or them ineligible to obtain an election symbol for election to parliament, provincial assembly or a local government, and the commission shall not allocate an election symbol to such political party or combination of political parties in subsequent election.”