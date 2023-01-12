Five killed in suicide blast near Afghan foreign ministry

KABUL: At least five people were killed and several wounded by a suicide bomber near the Afghan foreign ministry here on Wednesday, where a Chinese delegation had been due to meet, officials and witnesses said.

An AFP team was conducting an interview inside the information ministry next door when the Wednesday´s blast took place.

A company driver waiting outside saw a man holding a bag and with a rifle slung over his shoulder walk past before the man blew himself up. “He passed by my car and after a few seconds there was a loud blast,” Jamshed Karimi said, adding he saw 20 to 25 casualties. “I saw the man blowing himself up.” Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran said five civilians were killed and several more wounded by the blast. Bodies lay strewn on the road in the aftermath outside the high-walled compound of the ministry, marked with the Taliban flag, a video verified by AFP showed.

Some wounded people writhed on the ground, screaming for help, and a handful of onlookers scrambled to offer assistance. The ministry itself did not appear to be badly damaged. Windowpanes in the interior ministry were also shattered by the impact of the blast.

“There was supposed to be a Chinese delegation at the Foreign Ministry today, but we don’t know if they were present at the time of the blast,” deputy minister of information and culture Muhajer Farahi told AFP.

However, Ahmadullah Muttaqi, a senior official at the prime minister’s office, said no foreigners were present at the ministry when it was attacked.

The Islamic State jihadist group on Wednesday claimed responsibility for the suicide bombing outside the foreign ministry in Kabul.

An IS member slipped by Taliban security barriers “before blowing up his explosive belt in the middle of employees and guards,” the Amaq news agency of the local chapter of Islamic State said on the Telegram messaging app.

Mushtaq Yusufuzai adds: At least 20 people were killed and many others injured when a suicide bomber detonated explosives outside the Afghan Foreign Ministry in Kabul, a Taliban spokesman said on Wednesday. Taliban Spokesperson Ustad Fareedun told The News that the suicide bomber had planned to enter the foreign office building but could not succeed due to heavy security there.