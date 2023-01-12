Ishaq Dar rubbishes rumours govt seizing banks’ dollars. Representational image

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Finance Minister, on the issue of foreign exchange reserves, stated on Wednesday that national foreign exchange reserves always include forex held with the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and commercial banks.

He said in a statement: “Recently I quoted the forex reserves figure based on this principle. Some vested elements who ruined this country’s economy in the past gave it a deliberate twist and started a campaign as if the government was considering access to foreign exchange held with commercial banks, which indeed is the property of the citizens. “It is categorically denied and clarified that there is no such move under consideration of the government. Therefore, the said misconstrued, misinterpreted and mala fide propaganda should be ignored. Pakistan is moving towards an improvement in its forex reserves position in the near future, InshaAllah!” he added.