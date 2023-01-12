Sherry slams Imran’s remarks on foreign policy

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman took a strong exception to the statement of PTI Chairman and ex-prime minister Imran Khan’s statement on coalition government with regard Pakistan-Afghanistan relations, foreign affairs policy and terrorism while condemning the statement and said being a former prime minister, Imran Khan is not representing Pakistan but someone else.

“Imran Khan knows the security issues and history of the region as much as he knows the geography of Germany and Japan,” she said while condemning the statement Imran Khan on the foreign policy of the coalition government.

Sherry Rehman said the person under whose rule Pakistan suffered from diplomatic isolation is today giving a lecture to Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on foreign affairs. She said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s 8 months of diplomatic success cannot be compared to Imran Khan’s four years of diplomatic isolation. “Imran Khan had plunged the country into a diplomatic quagmire,” she said.

Senator Sherry Rehman said Imran Khan has also insulted the brave police of Pakistan. “Our police and other law enforcement agencies are on the front line against terrorists. Police is our first line of defence,” she said. Sherry Rehman said it is a pity that instead of encouraging the police, Imran Khan is discouraging them.