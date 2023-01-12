Protesters block roads during Wana sit-in

WANA: Almost all the roads leading to various destinations of the district kept blocked by the protesters as the sit-in continued for the sixth consecutive day despite chilling winter and rain in South Waziristan on Wednesday.

The protesters have blocked Wana-Angoor Adda road, Wana-Tank road, Wana-Razmak road and others to protest the rising incidents of target-killing, kidnapping for ransom, extortion, terrorism, militancy and other crimes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in general and South Waziristan in particular.

The organisers threatened to expand the protest sit-in to other areas if the government did not accept their 10-point agenda of demands forthwith. They said that roads for the government officials would be blocked and their movement would be restricted as a pressure tactic to resolve the longstanding issues of militancy and terrorism and other crimes of heinous nature.