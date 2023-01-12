IO told to file final charge sheet in stolen Bentley case on Jan 16

Karachi: A customs court on Wednesday directed the investigating officer to file the final charge sheet in a case pertaining to the smuggling of a Bentley Mulsanne said to be stolen from the United Kingdom and recovered from a house in Karachi’s Defence area last year.

Judge Muhammad Saad Qureshi also set January 16 for the indictment of the suspects. Customs officials had recovered the vehicle from a Defence Housing Authority house, said to be owned by suspect Jameel Shafi, in September last year.

According to the prosecution, Shafi had allegedly purchased the vehicle for Rs37.5 million and tried to cover the crime with a sale agreement. A mere scrutiny of the sale agreement dated September 21, 2020, revealed that the entire deal was based on mala fide intentions as the buyer, Shafi, paid a hefty amount without any no-objection certificate from the customs department, the foreign ministry and the embassy of Bulgaria, it added.

He purchased the vehicle from Navaid Yameen through a broker, Naveed Bilwani, who assured him of getting the vehicle cleared from all the departments concerned within a period of two years, the investigating officer had stated in the interim charge sheet.

During the investigation, he said, it transpired that Yameen along with others had been involved in various offences, including abuse of diplomatic exemptions for the clearance of consignments. Explaining their modus operandi, the charge sheet said that expensive vehicles were imported in the name of diplomats who enjoyed tax and duty exemptions, and after their clearance from the customs authorities, they were sold in the open market without the payment of any tax or duty, causing a loss of millions of rupees to the national exchequer.

PTM sedition case

An anti-terrorism court directed on Wednesday the investigating officer to submit a progress report regarding the action he has taken to arrest Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) chief Manzoor Pashteen and MNA Mohsin Dawar, who are said to be absconding in a sedition case.

The PTM leaders have been booked over alleged sedition, rioting and delivering speeches against state institutions at an unlawful gathering in Karachi’s Shah Latif Town in 2018.

As the case came up for hearing before the ATC-X judge on Wednesday, the investigating officer, Ghulam Mujtaba Bajwa, was called absent. The judge directed the office to summon the IO through the senior superintendent of police concerned with a direction to submit his progress report about the execution of non-bailable warrants issued for the arrest of the absconding accused on the next date and adjourned the hearing until January 25.