Pakistan Boat Rally to take place next month

KARACHI: The Pakistan Boat Rally and Fishing Association (PBRFA) announced they will repeat history by organising a "Pakistan Boat Rally 2023" next month from Karachi to Astola Island to promote the maritime tourism potential of Pakistan.

The organisers of the event on Tuesday officially launched the "Pakistan Boat Rally 2023" and shared the details of the upcoming event in a media talk at PAF Yacht Club.

The President of PBRFA, Ahmed Mamoor Amimi said "The inaugural edition of boat rally 2021 has successfully achieved the target of ocean tourism in Pakistan and now we will continue the journey of the Pakistan boat rally next month,"

We aim to create a soft image of Pakistan, encourage travel and discovery of new islands between Charna and the coastal areas, and promote the blue economy during this event.

"During this event, we will travel in the form of groups and approximately 10 to 12 boats will be in action on this event," he added.

The General Secretary of PBRFA, Mohammad Abdullah said that "the biggest achievement is to continue the journey of the Pakistan Boat rally and our main target to promoting Pakistan tourism throughout this competition, and all relevant institutions behind with us to supporting and organizing this Boat rally.”

Abdullah is optimistic that the boat rally and fishing tournament will also set a new target to promote Pakistan's maritime and ocean tourism activities in the future.