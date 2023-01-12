Conway hits ton as NZ beat hosts to level series

KARACHI: Devon Conway (101) and skipper Kane Williamson (85) batted superbly and were latter well-backed by bowlers as New Zealand conquered Pakistan by 79 runs to level the three-match ODI series 1-1 with a game in hand here at the National Stadium on Wednesday.

Conway and Williamson guided New Zealand to 261 all out. In response Pakistan were skittled out for 182 in 43 overs with skipper Babar Azam (79), the top-scorer.

Chasing a tricky target, Pakistan had a poor start when they lost Fakhar Zaman (0) and Imam-ul-Haq (6) early. Babar and Mohammad Rizwan (28) tried to build the innings and shared 55 for the third wicket stand before spinner Mitchell Santner bowled Rizwan to inflict a huge damage on Pakistan.

Rizwan struck two fours from 50 balls. Haris Sohail also did not survive for long, trapped lbw by spinner Glenn Phillips for 10. Agha Salman then got run out by Phillips after a big mix-up after adding 38 for the fifth wicket association with Babar.

Salman struck two fours in his 22-ball 25 and Pakistan were 124-5 in the 33rd over. Bracewell then bowled Mohammad Nawaz (3), Tim Southee removed Usama Mir (12), Wasim (10) got run out before Babar was stumped by Latham off Ish Sodhi for 79. Babar, who brought in his 24th fifty off 86 balls, struck eight fours and one six from 114 balls.

In the same over Sodhi had Haris Rauf (0) to fold Pakistan. Southee (2-33) and Sodhi (2-38) did well with the ball.

Earlier after opting to bat, Conway and Williamson added 181 for the second wicket stand to take New Zealand to a reasonably good total. When both were batting it seemed that the visitors would be able to post 300 and plus. However, when Naseem Shah broke the stand by removing Conway soon after the left-hander reached his second ODI hundred, Pakistan engineered a fightback. Left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz played a huge role in New Zealand’s batting collapse by finishing with 4-38.

New Zealand lost their last eight wickets inside 65 runs with all-rounder Mitchel Santner scoring a 40-ball 37 in crunch time which had one six and one four.

After deciding to bat New Zealand were off to a terrible start when Naseem removed Finn Allen (1) in the first over, held by Nawaz at short extra-cover.

At this stage Kane Williamson and Devon Conway batted superbly to keep New Zealand’s chances of posting a huge total alive.

Naseem, eventually, broke the dangerous stand when he bowled Conway after the left-hander completed his second century in his 14th game which came off 89 balls.

Conway, who hit Naseem for three fours in an over, smashed 13 fours and a super six in his 92-ball knock.

Score Board

New Zealand won the toss

New Zealand Innings:

Allen c Nawaz b Naseem 1

Conway b Naseem 101

Williamson (c)b Nawaz 85

Mitchell c â€ Rizwan b Nawaz 5

Latham â€ lbw b Nawaz 2

Phillips c Fakhar b Nawaz 3

Bracewell lbw b Usama 8

Santner run out (Wasim/â€ Rizwan) 37

Sodhi b Haris Rauf 7

Southee c Usama b Naseem 0

Ferguson not out 0

Extras: (lb 2, w 10) 12

Total: 49.5 Ov 261

Fall of wickets: 1-2, 2-183, 3-196, 4-198, 5-201, 6-206, 7-220, 8-238, 9-240, 10-261

Bowling: Naseem 8.5-0-58-3, Rauf 10-0-47-1, Wasim 7-0-46-0,Nawaz 10-0-38-4, Mir 10-0-42-1, Salman 4-0-28-0

Pakistan Innings:

Zaman c â€ Latham b Southee 0

Imam c Mitchell b Ferguson 6

Azam (c)st â€ Latham b Sodhi 79

Rizwan â€ b Santner 28

Sohail lbw b Phillips 10

Salman run out (Phillips) 25

Nawaz b Bracewell 3

Mir c â€ Latham b Southee 12

Wasim run out (Williamson/Santner) 10

Shah not out 0

Rauf c Bracewell b Sodhi 0

Extras: (b 3, lb 1, w 5) 9

Total: 43 Ov 182

Fall of wickets: 1-6, 2-9, 3-64, 4-86, 5-124, 6-142, 7-158, 8-173, 9-182, 10-182

Bowling: Southee 6-1-33-2, Ferguson 7-0-31-1, Santner 10-0-34-1, Bracewell 10-0-29-1, Sodhi 8-0-38-2, Phillips 2-0-13-1

Match result: NZ won by 79 runs

Man of the match: Devon Conway

Umpires: Aleem Dar, Rashid Riaz