Muzammil leaves for USA without intimation: PTF

ISLAMABAD: Muzammil Murtaza, a key member of the Pakistan Davis Cup team, has left for the USA without intimating the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) just a couple of weeks ahead of the important play-off tie against Lithuania on February 3-4.

PTF executive vice president Khawar Hyat told ‘The News’ that Muzammil had left for the USA on the eve of an important tie without intimating the federation.

“It came as a surprise for the federation that Muzammil had left for the USA on what he called on a three-month stint without even intimating the federation just a couple of weeks ahead of the Davis Cup tie. Muzammil is an important member of the Davis Cup team and played singles when Pakistan last took on Slovenia. He was again supposed to represent Pakistan in the singles against Lithuania,” he said.

Following the revelation, the PTF served him an explanation letter as to why he had left the country on the eve of the Davis Cup tie.

“Yes, he has been served with an explanation letter as to why he has left the country without the intimation to the federation. Since Aqeel Khan and Aisamul Haq no longer play singles, the two youngsters Mohammad Shoaib and Muzammil were asked to play Davis Cup singles during the last tie. But now when he has left for the USA, we would possibly again request Aqeel and Aisam to reconsider their early decision of not playing singles,” Khawar said.

All the efforts to contact Muzammil via Whatsapp went fruitless.

A PTF official, however, has confirmed that he has furnished his reply. “According to the player, he has signed a contract and plans to stay in the USA for the next three months. He has regretted not taking the federation into confidence before leaving for the USA, saying he did not know about that.”

It is not clear yet when he will return back or how long he plans to stay longer in the USA. The PTF is likely to announce the national outfit within the next couple of days for the Davis Cup tie against Lithuania.

“Before leaving for the Australian Open, Aisam had a meeting with the PTF officials and had requested them to add a few Under-19 players to the traveling unit in an effort to groom them for future Davis Cup ties. Since Aisam and Aqeel are experienced campaigners, we would honour their words.

“The PTF is now all set to include a top Under-19 player in the team. Sami Zeb fits in as the No 1 junior following his performance while we are also waiting for the outcome of Mohammad Abid's fitness report to decide on his inclusion in the squad. No unfit or half-fit player will be included on the team. Only fully fit and the ready player will be there for camp training and later in the team that is expected to leave on January 25 for Lithuania.”