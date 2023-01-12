French island plans mass rodent cull to save albatross eggs

ÃLE AMSTERDAM, France: Conservationists are working to rid a remote French southern Indian Ocean island of rodents and stray cats by the end of next year to protect prized albatrosses and other birds.

We want “to eradicate all rats, cats and mice in the winter of 2024,” said Lorien Boujot, in charge of managing invasive mammals on the Unesco-listed Ile Amsterdam. Roughly equidistant from Madagascar, Australia and Antarctica, the island is uninhabited except for a research station on its northern coastline.

But cats and rats introduced over the years by visiting ships “have been the main cause for the disappearance of around 10 species of nesting birds” from the cliffs and plateaus, Boujot said.

“Rats tend to prey on eggs or even chicks, while cats can attack them even when they reach adulthood.” The mammals may also spread avian cholera, likely brought to the island when chickens were kept there in the past, Boujot said. “Now each year it plays havoc with the breeding of yellow-nosed albatrosses” living on the cliffs in the south of the island.