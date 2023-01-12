Turkey frees top doctor who sought chemical arms probe

ISTANBUL: A Turkish court on Wednesday released an internationally respected medic who outraged President Recep Tayyip Erdogan by backing a probe into the army´s alleged use of chemical weapons in Iraq.

Turkish Medical Association head Sebnem Korur Fincanci was detained and jailed in October for using a television interview to highlight claims that first surfaced in media close to the Kurdistan Workers´ Party (PKK).

The militia alleged that 17 of its fighters had died in Turkish chemical weapons attacks in the mountains of northern Iraq that month. The PKK is considered a terrorist organisation by Ankara and its Western allies for waging a bloody insurgency since 1984. Its media outlets are banned in Turkey and its claims are uniformly rejected by Ankara. An Istanbul criminal court on Wednesday found Fincanci guilty of disseminating “terrorist propaganda” -- a charge that could have seen her jailed for seven and a half years.