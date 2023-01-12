Texas executes former cop who had hitman kill his wife

WASHINGTON: A former US police officer convicted of hiring the hitman who killed his wife almost 30 years ago was executed on Wednesday after a last minute legal battle, Texas authorities said.

Robert Fratta, 65, had been scheduled to be put to death on Wednesday evening, but a Texas judge´s ruling threw the planned lethal injection into doubt for several hours. After an emergency hearing on Wednesday morning, District Judge Catherine Mauzy ruled that officials could not use the intended drug because it was “probably illegal to possess or administer because it is more likely than not expired.”

Fratta had filed the last-minute appeal along with multiple other death row inmates, arguing that the use of expired pentobarbital constituted cruel punishment and should therefore be blocked under the US Constitution.