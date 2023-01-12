Steven Spielberg wins big as Golden Globes make comeback

LOS ANGELES: Steven Spielberg claimed top honours, including best drama at the Golden Globes on Wednesday for his deeply personal film “The Fabelmans,” as Hollywood´s A-list stars flocked to the first major awards show of the year despite a series of scandals swirling around its organisers.

The other top film award, best comedy or musical, went to “The Banshees of Inisherin” -- a tragicomedy about a shattered friendship on a remote Irish island that ended the night with the most movie prizes.

Spielberg, who also took home the award for best director, thanked his family including his late mother, who he said would be “up there kvelling about this right now.” “The Fabelmans” covers the troubled marriage of Spielberg´s parents, anti-Semitic bullying, and the director´s early efforts making zero-budget movies with his teenage friends.

“Everybody sees me as a success story, and everybody sees all of us the way they perceive us based on how they get the information,” said the 76-year-old filmmaker.

“But nobody really knows who we are until we´re courageous enough to tell everyone who we are.” Spielberg said films like “E.T.” and “Close Encounters of the Third Kind” had used elements from his real life, but he had “never had the courage to hit this story head on” until now.

Despite faring poorly at the box office, the film saw off last year´s two biggest commercial hits -- James Cameron´s sci-fi film “Avatar: The Way of Water,” and “Top Gun: Maverick” -- to win the night´s final prize. “Inisherin” also earned a win for Colin Farrell for best comedy actor, boosting his Oscar hopes, and for writer-director Martin McDonagh for best screenplay.

Action-packed Indian blockbuster “RRR,” which has become a huge word-of-mouth hit in Hollywood, added momentum to its awards season campaign by winning best song. “Guillermo del Toro´s Pinocchio” won best animated feature, while “Argentina, 1985” won best non-English language film. On the television side, “Game of Thrones” prequel “House of the Dragon” won best drama, and “Abbott Elementary” claimed best comedy series.