Cardinal George Pell dies at 81

SYDNEY: Cardinal George Pell, a giant of the Catholic Church who was convicted and later cleared of sexual abuse in Australia, has died in Rome aged 81, a church official confirmed on Wednesday.

From humble beginnings in regional Australia, Pell climbed the ranks to become one of Pope Francis´s most trusted advisers inside the Vatican. He was also the highest-ranking Catholic to be imprisoned for child sexual abuse, before his convictions were quashed on appeal. While supporters praised Pell on Wednesday as a modern-day “saint”, victims of Church abuse said his death dredged up painful memories.