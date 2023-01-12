Indonesian president regrets past rights abuses

JAKARTA: Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Wednesday expressed regret over mass human rights violations committed in the country´s past, including a violent anti-communist purge in the 1960s and the disappearance of student protesters in the late 1990s.

More than half a million leftists were massacred across the Southeast Asian nation in the mid-1960s, a bloody spectacle that ushered in the long rule of dictator Suharto, whose fervent anti-communist stance remains decades on.