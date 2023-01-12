Scientists sound alarm as ocean temperatures hit new record

PARIS: The world´s oceans, which have absorbed most of the excess heat caused by humanity´s carbon pollution, continued to see record-breaking temperatures last year, according to research published on Wednesday.
Climate change has increased surface temperatures across the planet, leading to atmospheric instability and amplifying extreme weather events such as storms. Oceans absorb about 90 percent of the excess heat from greenhouse gas emissions, shielding land surfaces but generating huge, long-lasting marine heatwaves that are already having devastating effects on underwater life.
Heat content in the oceans exceeded the previous year´s levels by around 10 Zetta joules -- equivalent to 100 times the electricity generation worldwide in 2021, according to the authors.
