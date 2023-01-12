PTA, FIA told to block scandalous material against Mehwish Hayat

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday directed the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to block defamatory and scandalous material against film and TV actress Mehwish Hayat on social media.

The direction came on a petition filed by Mehwish, who was awarded the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz by the government in 2019 for her contribution to the arts and the cinema, against a scandalous and defamatory campaign being run against her and three other TV actresses on social media.

She said that a YouTuber calling himself a rights activist and a former army officer had made false allegations against four actresses, degrading them, and causing an affront to their modesty and dignity by claiming intelligence agencies and the establishment used them to lure politicians into compromising positions at safehouses.

Her counsel Khawaja Naveed Ahmed said YouTuber Adil Farooq Raja later uploaded another video as clarification, and retracted from his earlier version, but irreparable damaged had already been done to the reputation of the actresses, including his client, because of the content uploaded on the cyberspace, including social media.

Ahmed said that the act of the YouTuber is strictly cognisable under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (Peca), 2016, and the PTA is the designated agency to arrest such illegalities, pass orders to stop such transmissions and ensure the removal of such content.

He said the petitioner had approached the FIA and the PTA for the removal of such content but no action had been taken against the YouTuber or to remove the content.

He also said that another actress, Rabia Iqbal, had also approached the court against scandalous material against her, and the court had granted interim relief by directing the PTA and the FIA to block the content.

He requested that the court direct the PTA and the FIA to take immediate action against those who are acting in violation of Peca because time is of the essence.

After the preliminary hearing of the petition, an SHC division bench headed by Justice Naimatullah Phulpoto issued notices to the FIA, the PTA and others, telling them to file their comments on January 26.

The court directed the FIA and the PTA to take immediate steps for discharging their duties cast upon them under Peca and pass the appropriate order on the petitioner’s application.

The bench also ordered that in the meantime, the PTA and the FIA block all such channels and handles that are involved in the defamatory social media campaign against the petitioner and remain vigilant in this regard.

Talking to journalists after the hearing, Mehwish said that her patience has run out because she and her family have been going through mental agony because of the defamatory rumours.