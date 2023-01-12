Boy dies after falling into well

BARA: A five-year-old boy died after he fell into a water well in Bara tehsil of the Khyber tribal district on Wednesday.

The local people said Yahya Khan, 5, was busy playing with his brother when he fell into the water well in Alamgudar area in Bara.

Rescue 1122 officials rushed to the spot after learning about the incident and launched efforts to rescue the boy. However, he had died inside the water well.

Meanwhile, the local people including politicians, officials and security forces officials attended his funeral prayer.

The district administration handed over a cheque for Rs0.5 million to the family of the deceased boy.