Boy dies after falling into well

BARA: A five-year-old boy died after he fell into a water well in Bara tehsil of the Khyber tribal district on Wednesday.
The local people said Yahya Khan, 5, was busy playing with his brother when he fell into the water well in Alamgudar area in Bara.
Rescue 1122 officials rushed to the spot after learning about the incident and launched efforts to rescue the boy. However, he had died inside the water well.
Meanwhile, the local people including politicians, officials and security forces officials attended his funeral prayer.
The district administration handed over a cheque for Rs0.5 million to the family of the deceased boy.
LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said that free online IT courses training will be imparted to ten...
KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Wednesday directed the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority and the Federal...
WANA: Almost all the roads leading to various destinations of the district kept blocked by the protesters as the...
JAMRUD: Men and women of Jamrud subdivision blocked the Pak-Afghan Highway in protest against the high inflation and...
PARACHINAR: Unidentified men lobbed a grenade into the house of a journalist situated on the outskirts of Parachinar...
KHAR/TAKHTBHAI: The workers and activists of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl staged protest rallies against the...
Comments