KP CM says PTI fighting corruption

PESHAWAR Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Wednesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was fighting corruption and mafias single-handedly.

An official handout said that he was addressing a gathering where prominent political figures from Tank, Haripur and Dera Ismail Khan announced joining the PTI.

Mahmood Khan clarified that PTI Chairman Imran Khan was the only hope for a prosperous and developed Pakistan.

He said that the PTI had become the most popular political party in the country, adding that the federal government had failed in denting the political stature of PTI.

Member Provincial Assembly from Dera Ismail Khan Ihtesham Javed Akbar, former candidate of ANP from Tank Ghulam Qadir Khan Battani, prominent leaders of ANP Malik Gulistan Battani, Shumal Battani and independent candidate for Tehsil Chairman Jandola Muhammad Aslam Battani called on the chief minister and formally announced joining the PTI.

Muhammad Rehman (Jahazoon Wala) from Ghazi tehsil in Haripur along with other political workers also called on the chief minister and announced joining PTI.

PTI Provincial President Pervez Khattak, former federal ministers Ali Amin Gandapur and Umar Ayub, Provincial Minister Arshad Ayub, Special Assistant to CM on Information Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, MPA Akbar Ayub and others were also present.

The chief minister welcomed the newcomers to the fold of PTI and appreciated their confidence in PTI leadership.

He said the PTI would win the next general election and form a government with a huge majority. He claimed the PTI government was removed through the regime change conspiracy.

“They were never concerned about inflation. They only wanted to come to power to abolish corruption cases against them and protect their looted wealth,” he remarked.

He said that since the regime change at centre, inflation was increasing with each passing day, skyrocketing prices of essential commodities had made the life of citizens miserable.

The chief minister maintained that during the PTI government at the centre, the national economy was stable and a number of public welfare initiatives were launched despite daunting challenges.