Alleged killer of hospital guard arrested

MINGORA: The police here on Wednesday claimed to have arrested a man on the charges of murdering the security guard of a private hospital in the Mingora city.

Speaking at a press conference, District Police Officer (DPO) Shafiullah Khan Gandapur said one Abdul Jalil informed the police on December 31, 2022 that unidentified armed men had killed his father Abdul Khaliq.

He said the police formed an investigation team to trace the culprits after receiving the complaint.

The DPO said that using modern investigation techniques the police managed to arrest the accused Imran, son of Iqbal, and recovered the weapon used in the crime.

The official said that the accused told the investigators that he killed the security guard over an honour related dispute. The accused told the police that the deceased was asleep in his room at the hospital when he forced open its door and killed him.

Meanwhile, the police recovered nine kilogram of hashish from a truck loaded with jaggery in the limits of Mingora Police Station.

The cops manning a barricade at Taj Chowk arrested the truck driver identified as Mohammad Arif and another man Faiz-ur-Rahman.