Student council sworn in

Islamabad : The investiture ceremony of the newly elected College Council 2022-23 was conducted at IMCG, F-6/2 here on Wednesday. Principal Prof. Aaliya Durrani, Vice-Principals Kaneez Fatima, Madam Saleha Tabassum, Head Mistress Shazia Rabnawaz all the teaching faculty and students attended the ceremony.

Principal Prof. Aaliya congratulated the newly elected council members. In her address, the principal highlighted the role of the Student Council in organising the Inter-House and Inter-Collegiate competitions and the performance of participants.

While advising the students, the Principal said that they must follow the golden principles of regularity, punctuality, and discipline. She also shared her gratitude to the faculty for showing their tireless efforts to provide quality education to the students.

The new President of the students Council Syeda Zahra Fatima, in her address, expressed her thanks to the teachers and students for showing their trust in her and making sure that she and her team would do their level best to come up to the expectations. Later the function concluded with the National Anthem.