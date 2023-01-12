Medical camp held

Islamabad : A large number of people Dr. Akbar Niazi Teaching Hospital (ANTH)’s Executive Clinics provided various medical facilities to general public in a two-day medical camp, says a press release.

Thousands of people visited the medical camp at the Centaurus Mall in Islamabad and availed medical advice, nutrition advice, screening and fitness tests at no cost. Health awareness materials, giveaways and discount vouchers were also distributed amongst the public during the health camp.

Imran Ali Ghouri, Head of ANTH Communications, said that the multi-specialty medical camp was one of the series of such camps which are being organized as part of the opening ceremony of the hospital’s Executive Clinics in G-8 Markaz Islamabad.

He told that the visitors received consultations from ANTH’s medical specialists, nutritionists, paediatric surgeons, pulmonologists, physiotherapists and rheumatologists alongside having complimentary diagnosis such as diabetes, bone strength, body mass index as well as free medicines. Imran Ghouri added that the hospital and its G-8 Executive Clinic, where top notch health services are being provided, will keep organizing such medical camps in this year and beyond.

General public and the mall’s administration appreciated the efforts of ANTH’s G-8 Executive Clinics for organising the camp and raising awareness about prevention and treatment of certain diseases in the community.