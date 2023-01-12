Support promised for building climate-resilient Pakistan

Islamabad : German ambassador Alfred Grannas has promised his country's support to Pakistan for its efforts to build a long-term climate resilience and adaptation against climate change.

"Happy to share that Germany has pledged an additional 84 million euros to its Climate and Energy Partnership in Pakistan at United Nations Geneva! This support comes on top of the 99 million euros already promised. I'm grateful we can continue our cooperation with the people & government of Pakistan to build a resilient Pakistan!," the envoy said in a statement.

The German Development Ministry has promised Pakistan further support in dealing with the climate damage of the last year and in adapting to climate change.

According to German Development State Secretary Jochen Flasbarth, the German-Pakistani climate partnership is to be increased by 84 million euros.

Last year, after heavy rains, more than 10 percent of Pakistan's land area was under water - more than two million people lost their homes.

Mr. Flasbarth said the consequences of climate change were devastating in Pakistan last year: sweltering heat and drought in the spring were followed by severe flooding that completely destroyed parts of the country and deprived millions of people of their livelihoods.

"This is a crisis that Pakistan cannot face alone. It is crucial that we support Pakistan not only in immediate reconstruction but also in better and more sustainably adapting to climate change. We want to work together to ensure that the next climate shock causes less damage or avoids it altogether,” he told a supporters' conference for Pakistan in Geneva.

In view of the devastating consequences of the flood disaster, the BMZ has already promised Pakistan aid of around 67 million euros for the reconstruction of central infrastructure and for dealing with the social consequences.

The new funds announced today are primarily intended to finance new projects that support the country in adapting to climate change, including the construction of rainwater retention basins and drainage systems.

Pakistan is also one of the pioneer countries for the Global Protective Shield against Climate Risks launched under the German G7 Presidency last year.

As part of the protective umbrella, Pakistan and other developing and emerging countries that are severely affected by the consequences of climate change are more systematically protected against climate risks and are also provided with the necessary climate data in this context.