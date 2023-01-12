Banned ‘killer kites’ dot the sky again

Rawalpindi : The kite flying ban has been losing its impact, especially in the Satellite Town area where the sale and purchase of kites and metallic strings have been increasing day by day.

According to the details, children and youngsters have been purchasing kites and violating the ban not only on rooftops but even on roads. The upgraded version of the string, being used by these violators, has been strengthened with chemicals and can be as sharp as a knife and can cause deadly consequences.

The kite flyers start their ‘activity’ in the morning and it continues till dusk. They are believed to be using powdered glass or metal on their kite strings to get a competitive edge over their ‘competitors’. Once cut, these strings fall on motorcyclists, residents, or others in the vicinity which can anytime cause fatal injuries.

When asked, some kite flyers made startling revelations that when they placed their ‘order’ through mobile phones then they received both kites and strings at their doorstep.

In 2005, the Supreme Court imposed a ban on the manufacture, trade, or even flying of kites. The court said it was a precautionary measure to prevent the loss of lives since kite strings were sometimes laced with chemicals. It is pertinent to mention here that basant used to be a source of income for many households but the ban made them either unemployed or forced them to take up other jobs.

According to the district administration, the law prevents kite flying in order to save human life, public and private properties, and matters connected therewith and incidental thereto. It governs things including kite flying, the kite stocks, its transportation, and things ancillary thereto.