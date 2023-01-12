500 educated in road safety in rain

Islamabad : The Education Wing of the Islamabad Police has conducted an education campaign regarding careful driving and road safety during rain in Islamabad.

The traffic staff provided awareness about road safety and careful driving to more than 500 citizens despite the rain and severe weather.

Citizens were advised to drive carefully during rain. During the education campaign, the citizens were made aware of other traffic laws including careful driving and road safety.

The education wing educated the citizens about the dangers of driving cautiously during rain, road safety and the dangers of listening to mobile phones while driving, taking care of the rights of other road users, and the dangers of speeding and other traffic rules. The education team of Islamabad Capital Police is providing information to the citizens about careful driving and other traffic rules.