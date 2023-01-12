DoAM discovers 38 new archaeological sites in ICT

Islamabad: The Department of Archaeology and Museums (DoAM) Islamabad has discovered 38 new archaeological sites in Islamabad Capital Territory during the last five years.

According to an official source, the department has discovered these new archaeological sites with the help of its team of archaeologists. There were already six archaeological sites in the federal capital, including Ban Faqiran Stupa, Mai Qamru Mosque, Tomb of Sultan Makrab Khan, Farwala Fort, Rawat Fort and Shah Allah Ditta Cave.