Punjab University awards PhD degrees to 10 scholars

LAHORE:Punjab University has awarded ten PhD degrees to the scholars on Wednesday.
Saima Hanif D/o M Hanif has been awarded PhD degree in the subject of Information Management, Sidrah Ilyas D/o M Ilyas in the subject of Education, Hafiz Abdul Rafah Razzaq S/o Abdul Razzaq in the subject of Sociology, M Waheed S/o M Sharif in the subject of History, Amna Murad D/o Aslam Murad in the subject of Sociology, M Abid S/o Safdar Ali in the subject of Polymer Technology, Iftikhar Ahmad S/o M Fazal in the subject of Education, Aasma Yousaf D/o M Yousaf in the subject of Applied Psychology.
Bilal Ahmad Munir S/o M Munir has been awarded PhD degree in the subject of Geomatics and Syed Aatir Hussain Rizvi S/o Syed Nasir Hussain Rizvi in the subject of International Relations.
