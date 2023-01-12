CCPO opens PS Faisal Town building

LAHORE:Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore, Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar has inaugurated a newly built four-storey building of Police station Faisal Town on Wednesday in a bid to provide better working conditions to the police employees and pleasant atmosphere to the citizens.

DIG Police (Operations Wing) Afzaal Ahmad Kausar, CTO Lahore Dr Asad Malhi, SSP (Admin) Atif Nazir, SP Investigation Zohaib Ranjha, SDPO Garden Town, other senior police officers and staff were also present on this occasion.

It is pertinent to mention that Police Station Faisal Town was earlier functioning in a rented building, which was not capacious. Lahore Police purchased land from LDA in 2015 and started construction work on it for this new building.

It is pertinent to mention that the construction work of new state of the art multi-purpose buildings of police stations Chung, Gawalmandi, Qila Gujjar Singh, Gulshan Ravi, Faisal Town as well as new buildings of Headquarters of Dolphins squad City Division and SDPO Naulakha Circle office were completed during last four and a half months of present tenure of CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar. The building of PS Faisal Town has been comprised of state of the art four stories, covering total area of three kanal with more than 40 capacious rooms, front desk, IT rooms, two separate lockups for male and female accused persons, four residential barracks for PS staff, kitchen and a Mess.