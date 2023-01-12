Hospitals asked to display list of free medicines

LAHORE:Minister Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr Akhtar Malik has directed all Health CEOs and medical superintendents to ensure display of panaflexes reflecting detail of free medicines and toll free No1033 at main entry points of all government hospitals for awareness of visiting patients.

Biometric attendance system in all the health facilities will be functional since Jan 13. Now if any MO is reported absent, the CEO Health concerned will be held responsible, the minister warned. Dr Akhtar Malik along with Secretary Health Dr Irshad Ahmad was addressing 8th CEOs health/MS conference held at a local hotel here on Wednesday. The minister also directed to post regular MOs at all BHUs and RHCs. The conference was organised by Directorate-General Health Services Punjab with aim to review the performance of CEOs and medical superintendents while considering indicators of health roadmap, pension, disciplinary cases, procurement of medicines, polio situation, IT intervention, TB, Aids and Hepatitis Control Programs in addition to NCD, BERC and Anti-quackery operations conducted across the province.

Dr Akhtar Malik also directed for resolving all pending complaints relating to health department registered on Toll free number within 24 hours and submit a compliance report. CEOs were directed to submit record of medical and bio-medical equipments of all health facilities within a week.

He announced top three position holders amongst CEOs. CEO Chiniot bagged first position, CEO Pakpattan got second and CEO Bhakkar managed third position which were widely acclaimed by participants of the conference. The health minister said that vaccine and medicines are in sufficient stock in the hospitals and no shortage in this regard was reported elsewhere. At the occasion, Secretary Health Dr Irshad Ahmad said that Director EPI should visit all the districts to review upcoming polio campaign starting from 16th January.

During conference all project directors of vertical programs, HISDU, DG Drugs Control, PD PMU and BERC briefed their performance to the participants. CEOs health were present while MSs of DHQ hospitals made their attendance through video link.